PDM to hold ‘summit meeting’ about elections after Eid

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition on Wednesday unanimously decided to convene a meeting of the heads of parties after Eid-ul-Fitr to advance the already initiated “national consultation process” with political parties both within and outside the parliament and to agree upon a final procedure for the process.

The decision was taken in a high-level consultative meeting of the ruling parties, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House.

According to a statement released on late Wednesday, the meeting discussed the country’s political situation in detail and held consultations on future strategies on constitutional and legal issues. PDM to convene APC on national consultation process after Eid

“The meeting, after consulting on the previously stated position of holding general elections on the same day under the caretaker governments as per the constitutional procedure, unanimously decided to convene a summit meeting of the ruling parties after Eid-ul-Fitr to advance the already initiated national consultation process with political parties both within and outside parliament and a procedure is finalised,” it added.

It added that the meeting made it clear that the process of the already initiated consultation and negotiations for holding elections is already underway, for which the prime minister has already formed a committee, while the meeting between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is also part of the ongoing process.

Moreover, the meeting of the Jamaat-e-Islami chief with the prime minister is also a part of this process.

“The meeting reiterated that political parties that believe in the constitution, democracy and the constitutional right of the people to vote, fully believe in holding elections.

As politicians, we have never closed the door of dialogue to anyone, nor can any democrat do so,” it read.

It added that from the offer of “charter of economy” till every step so far, “the coalition government has expressed its willingness to engage in meaningful, serious and constitutionally bounded negotiations.”

It added that ensuring free, transparent and impartial elections is a fundamental constitutional requirement.

“The meeting reiterated its determination to ensure all the essentials of the elections, which would ultimately be acceptable to all parties. And that the country country may not face any new political instability which may harm the economic and national interests and cause irreparable damage,” it further read.

