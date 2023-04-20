AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia's Lavrov says almost nothing done to address grain deal concerns

Reuters Published April 20, 2023
Follow us

Almost nothing has been done to address Russia's concerns over the Black Sea grain deal, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, the latest in a series of downbeat comments by top Moscow officials about the pact that enabled Ukraine to resume exports.

Russia has repeatedly said it will not renew the deal beyond May 18 unless the West agrees to lift a host of restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance which it says are hindering its own agricultural exports.

Russia’s Lavrov to talk Ukraine grain deal with UN chief next week

"Here, practically nothing has been done," Lavrov told reporters in Havana during an official visit. Footage of the news conference was broadcast by the Russian foreign ministry.

Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea resumed on Wednesday under the grain deal, which was brokered by the United Nations last July, five months into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov will meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said.

Antonio Guterres Sergei Lavrov UN Black Sea RUssia Ukraine war Black Sea grain deal

Comments

1000 characters

Russia's Lavrov says almost nothing done to address grain deal concerns

Election date still not agreed upon as SC adjourns hearing

Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude

On back of another loan, SBP-held forex reserves rise $394mn, now stand at $4.43bn

Rupee gains momentum, settles at 283.47 against US dollar

We cannot be forced into negotiations with gun to our heads: Bilawal

Judiciary cannot rewrite constitution: PM Shehbaz

SpaceX Starship, world's biggest rocket, explodes during first flight test

KSE-100 closes with over 500-point gain as investors cheer current account surplus

FM Bilawal to visit India in May: FO

Engro Corp announces dividend of Rs40 per share, profit falls 41%

Read more stories