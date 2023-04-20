Man shot dead in court

ISLAMABAD: A man on Wednesday shot dead an accused at the district court. According to the details, a man namely, Sulman shot dead accused Zawar, 30 after he was produced by police before the court. Sulman shot dead Zawar when police were taking him to Bakhshi Khana — prisoner room — after appearing in court.

The accused died on the spot while the attacker who fired had been arrested by the police along with his 9mm weapon.

The deceased accused was a resident of Charsadda and Koral police station registered two cases against him.

According to the spokesperson of Islamabad Police, the suspect who opened fire has been identified as Salman and was a relative of the victim.

