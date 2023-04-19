AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
BAFL 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
DGKC 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
EPCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.75%)
FCCL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 69.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
MLCF 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
NETSOL 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.48%)
OGDC 86.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 67.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 108.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 14,747 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,499 Increased By 51.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,096 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Apple CEO meets India PM Modi, commits to growth and investment

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2023 08:02pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Wednesday committed to growth and investment across India in meeting with the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.

Cook is on a visit to India this week and inaugurated the iPhone maker’s first retail store in the country on Tuesday in Mumbai. Apple will also open a retail store in New Delhi on Thursday.

“We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country,” Cook wrote on Twitter and shared a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.

Apple craze draws long queues at opening of first India store

In response, the Indian PM tweeted that it was an “absolute delight” to meet Cook.

“Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India,” Modi said.

Cook’s visit to India underscores Apple’s growing ambitions for the country, where despite having just a 3% market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.

Narendra Modi India Apple Tim Cook

Comments

1000 characters

Apple CEO meets India PM Modi, commits to growth and investment

Rupee stays stable against US dollar, settles at 283.89

President Alvi returns bill aimed at clipping CJP’s powers for second time

Pakistan Housing Finance Company eyes equity investment of Rs12bn in Silkbank

Make laws that comply with standards set by Constition, CJP tells NA speaker

Punjab, KPK polls: SC warns of ‘serious consequences’ over failure to provide funds

Constitution gives SC as a whole power of sou motu: Justice Isa

Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit

SBP announces five-day closure for Eid

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 85.6 in March 2023

Ukraine says received first Patriot air defence systems

Read more stories