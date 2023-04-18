AVN 65.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.64%)
BAFL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.65%)
EPCL 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 69.56 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
MLCF 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 74.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
PRL 12.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.39%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 15.9 (0.39%)
BR30 14,690 Increased By 18.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 40,391 Increased By 144.7 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,065 Increased By 72.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple craze draws long queues at opening of first India store

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023 11:12am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: About 200 Apple fans hoping to be among the lucky few to enter the tech giant’s first retail store in India gathered from early on Tuesday outside the shop in the commercial capital of Mumbai.

People came from different parts of India to catch a glimpse of Chief Executive Tim Cook, who is set to inaugurate the 28,000-sq-foot (2,600-sq-m) store later in the day, and open it to the public.

“The vibe here is just different,” said 23-year old Aan Shah, who travelled from the western industrial city of Ahmedabad to attend the launch.

Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion: sources

“It’s not like buying from some normal store. There’s just no comparison. It’s so exciting.” His love for Apple has earlier taken him to store openings in New York and Boston, where he once got a chance to meet Cook.

Apple has previously faced hurdles in opening physical retail stores in the South Asian nation, but its products have been available on e-commerce websites, while its online store opened in 2020.

The new store, located in the premier Reliance-owned Jio World Drive mall, underscores Apple’s growing ambitions for India, where, despite a market share of just 3%, it has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.

The store was opened for bloggers and tech analysts at a private event on Monday, while many Indian film and television celebrities were seen meeting Cook that night.

A second store in Delhi, the capital, is set to open on Thursday.

Apple’s India sales hit $6bn in year through March: Bloomberg News

As Apple pushes to make India a bigger manufacturing base, some of its products, including iPhones, are being assembled in the country by Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron Corp.

It also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.

Apple iphones Foxconn AirPods iPads

Comments

1000 characters

Apple craze draws long queues at opening of first India store

Import of spare-parts: Hubco concerned at forex ‘unavailability’

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Landslide in Khyber Pass buries trucks, kills at least two people

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Toxic alcohol kills at least 27 in ‘dry’ Indian state

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Read more stories