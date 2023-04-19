AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Audit objections raised by AGP: PAC to ask SC Registrar to respond

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday decided to ask the Registrar Supreme Court to appear before the committee to respond to audit objections raised by the Auditor General of Pakistan’s report.

The committee was apprised that the audit of the Supreme Court could not be held in the last 10 years. Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the committee and examined the audit reports of the Housing Ministry and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

The chairman committee also directed to confiscate the record of Gun and Country Club because its management declined the request of the AGP office to provide the record for audit purposes.

PAC directs AGP to conduct ‘audit’ of SC

The committee alleged billions of rupees worth irregularities and incidents of misuse of authority in Gun and Country Club. The chairman asked the officials of the NAB and the FIA to help AGP in getting the record.

The committee further directed to remove Naeem Bukhari as head of management of Gun and Country Club and take back all perks and privileges from him.

Member Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed informed the committee that the shooting range constructed for south Asian games was converted later into the club.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PAC Public Accounts Committee AGP Noor Alam Khan audit report AGP report SC registrar

Comments

1000 characters

Audit objections raised by AGP: PAC to ask SC Registrar to respond

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Read more stories