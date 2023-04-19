Audit objections raised by AGP: PAC to ask SC Registrar to respond

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday decided to ask the Registrar Supreme Court to appear before the committee to respond to audit objections raised by the Auditor General of Pakistan’s report.

The committee was apprised that the audit of the Supreme Court could not be held in the last 10 years. Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the committee and examined the audit reports of the Housing Ministry and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

The chairman committee also directed to confiscate the record of Gun and Country Club because its management declined the request of the AGP office to provide the record for audit purposes.

PAC directs AGP to conduct ‘audit’ of SC

The committee alleged billions of rupees worth irregularities and incidents of misuse of authority in Gun and Country Club. The chairman asked the officials of the NAB and the FIA to help AGP in getting the record.

The committee further directed to remove Naeem Bukhari as head of management of Gun and Country Club and take back all perks and privileges from him.

Member Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed informed the committee that the shooting range constructed for south Asian games was converted later into the club.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023