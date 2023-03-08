PAC directs AGP to conduct ‘audit’ of SC

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to hold the audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and submit a report within one month.

The committee met under chairman Noor Alam Khan. He sought the records of perks being offered to retired judges and generals of the country from the AGP which failed to comply with the directives of the PAC.

It has also sought details of plots recovered by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

In the previous meeting, Noor Alam had directed the audit authorities to present all the records, commenting that the country was facing an economic crisis and they were enjoying thousands of litres of oil free of cost.

The FBR chairman informed the committee that the Customs officials of the board confiscated Rs38 billion worth of smuggled goods in February 2023.

The prime minister authorised the Interior Division to take a lead role in anti-smuggling. “The FBR will request the prime minister to delegate power to the FBR to counter smuggling activities which require amendments in rules of government business,” he added.

He maintained that the Customs authorities were posted at Torkham Border without any authority or role. There at the border, FC was empowered only, he added.

Responding to a question, Member Customs said that only US $5,000 to 6,000 limit was allowed to be taken out of the country, however, smuggling of the dollar was baseless and exaggerated. He said the Customs confiscated $4.5 million in equivalent foreign currency.

