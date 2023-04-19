Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 18, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 M.T.Quetta Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Ship.Corpt 16-04-2023 B-3/B-2 Josef Load Project Shippin 17-04-2023 Container B-4 Uafl Dubai Disc Load Golden Shipping Container Lines Pvt Ltd 15-04-2023 B-5 Klara Disc Sea Trade 16-04-2023 Selmer Chickpeas (Pvt) Ltd B-11/B-10 Chloe Load Universal Shipping Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd 15-04-2023 B-14/B-15 Tomini Disc Rock WMA Shipcare Felicity Phosphate Services 16-04-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 Effie Disc Legend Shipping General & Logistics Pvt 17-04-2023 Cargo Nmb-2 Al Nooh Load Latif Trading 04-04-2023 Wheat Company Straw ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25/B-24 Copenhagen Load Ocean Services 12-04-2023 Eagle Cement (Pvt) Ltd B-26/B-27 Gulf Disc Load Universal Shipp 17-04-2023 Barakah Container (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Josef 18-04-2023 Load Container Project Shipping Gulf Barakah 18-04-2023 Disc Load Universal Shipping Container (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Arman 10 18-04-2023 L/1650 Rice Tradelink International Vancouver 19-04-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan (Pvt) Limited Independent 19-04-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd Spirit Seattle Bridge 19-04-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Anbien Bay 18-04-2023 General Cargo - Hyundai Tokyo 18-04-2023 Container Ship - M.T.Shalamar 18-04-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Apr. 17, 2023 Mohammad Shipping MW-2 AL-Karama Cement Global Apr. 14, 2023 Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC PAK Apr. 18, 2023 Monica-III ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Tokyo Containers Sea Trade Apr. 18, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Octa Lune Gas oil Wilhemsen Apr. 18, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Spring Lotus Grain Sea Trade Apr. 17, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Gas Success LPG M. Internationa Apr. 18, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Monica-III Containers MSC PAK Apr. 18, 2023 AL-Karama Cement Global Marine -do- MSC Tokyo Containers Sea Trade -do- Spring Lotus Grain Sea Trade -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Takreem Sand GSS Apr. 18, 2023 Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World -do- Northern Magnitude Containers GAC -do- EM Astoria Containers GAC Waiting for berth Hormony Sunflower Alpine -do- oil Raffles Glory G. Oline Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Agamemnon Containers MSC PAK Apr. 18, 2023 Eastern Nymohaea Palm oil - -do- =============================================================================

