Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 18, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              M.T.Quetta     Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Ship.Corpt         16-04-2023
B-3/B-2           Josef          Load           Project Shippin    17-04-2023
                                 Container
B-4               Uafl Dubai     Disc Load      Golden Shipping
                                 Container      Lines Pvt Ltd      15-04-2023
B-5               Klara          Disc           Sea Trade          16-04-2023
                  Selmer         Chickpeas      (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10         Chloe          Load           Universal Shipping
                                 Clinkers       (Pvt) Ltd          15-04-2023
B-14/B-15         Tomini         Disc Rock      WMA Shipcare
                  Felicity       Phosphate      Services           16-04-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         Effie          Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        & Logistics Pvt    17-04-2023
                                 Cargo
Nmb-2             Al Nooh        Load           Latif Trading      04-04-2023
                                 Wheat          Company
                                 Straw
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25/B-24         Copenhagen     Load           Ocean Services     12-04-2023
                  Eagle          Cement         (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27         Gulf           Disc Load      Universal Shipp    17-04-2023
                  Barakah        Container      (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Josef             18-04-2023     Load Container              Project Shipping
Gulf Barakah      18-04-2023     Disc Load                 Universal Shipping
                                 Container                          (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Arman 10          18-04-2023     L/1650 Rice                        Tradelink
                                                                International
Vancouver         19-04-2023     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
                                                                (Pvt) Limited
Independent       19-04-2023     D/L Container              Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Spirit
Seattle Bridge    19-04-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Anbien Bay        18-04-2023     General Cargo                              -
Hyundai
Tokyo             18-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
M.T.Shalamar      18-04-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj            Cement         Crystal         Apr. 17, 2023
                  Mohammad                      Shipping
MW-2              AL-Karama      Cement         Global          Apr. 14, 2023
                                                Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC PAK         Apr. 18, 2023
                  Monica-III
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Tokyo      Containers     Sea Trade       Apr. 18, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Octa Lune      Gas oil        Wilhemsen       Apr. 18, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Spring Lotus   Grain          Sea Trade       Apr. 17, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Gas Success    LPG            M. Internationa Apr. 18, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC
Monica-III        Containers     MSC PAK                        Apr. 18, 2023
AL-Karama         Cement         Global Marine                           -do-
MSC Tokyo         Containers     Sea Trade                               -do-
Spring Lotus      Grain          Sea Trade                               -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Takreem           Sand           GSS                            Apr. 18, 2023
Calypso Gas       LPG            Ocean World                             -do-
Northern
Magnitude         Containers     GAC                                     -do-
EM Astoria        Containers     GAC                        Waiting for berth
Hormony           Sunflower      Alpine                                  -do-
                  oil
Raffles Glory     G. Oline       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Agamemnon         Containers     MSC PAK                        Apr. 18, 2023
Eastern
Nymohaea          Palm oil       -                                       -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

