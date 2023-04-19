KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 18, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-3 M.T.Quetta Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Ship.Corpt 16-04-2023
B-3/B-2 Josef Load Project Shippin 17-04-2023
Container
B-4 Uafl Dubai Disc Load Golden Shipping
Container Lines Pvt Ltd 15-04-2023
B-5 Klara Disc Sea Trade 16-04-2023
Selmer Chickpeas (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10 Chloe Load Universal Shipping
Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd 15-04-2023
B-14/B-15 Tomini Disc Rock WMA Shipcare
Felicity Phosphate Services 16-04-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 Effie Disc Legend Shipping
General & Logistics Pvt 17-04-2023
Cargo
Nmb-2 Al Nooh Load Latif Trading 04-04-2023
Wheat Company
Straw
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25/B-24 Copenhagen Load Ocean Services 12-04-2023
Eagle Cement (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27 Gulf Disc Load Universal Shipp 17-04-2023
Barakah Container (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Josef 18-04-2023 Load Container Project Shipping
Gulf Barakah 18-04-2023 Disc Load Universal Shipping
Container (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Arman 10 18-04-2023 L/1650 Rice Tradelink
International
Vancouver 19-04-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
(Pvt) Limited
Independent 19-04-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Spirit
Seattle Bridge 19-04-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Anbien Bay 18-04-2023 General Cargo -
Hyundai
Tokyo 18-04-2023 Container Ship -
M.T.Shalamar 18-04-2023 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Apr. 17, 2023
Mohammad Shipping
MW-2 AL-Karama Cement Global Apr. 14, 2023
Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC PAK Apr. 18, 2023
Monica-III
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Tokyo Containers Sea Trade Apr. 18, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Octa Lune Gas oil Wilhemsen Apr. 18, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Spring Lotus Grain Sea Trade Apr. 17, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Gas Success LPG M. Internationa Apr. 18, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC
Monica-III Containers MSC PAK Apr. 18, 2023
AL-Karama Cement Global Marine -do-
MSC Tokyo Containers Sea Trade -do-
Spring Lotus Grain Sea Trade -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Takreem Sand GSS Apr. 18, 2023
Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World -do-
Northern
Magnitude Containers GAC -do-
EM Astoria Containers GAC Waiting for berth
Hormony Sunflower Alpine -do-
oil
Raffles Glory G. Oline Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Agamemnon Containers MSC PAK Apr. 18, 2023
Eastern
Nymohaea Palm oil - -do-
=============================================================================
