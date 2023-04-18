AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
Ruling coalition vows to defend parliament but divided over talks with PTI

  • PPP, MQM-P, and BAP agree that dialogue be held with Imran while JUI-F opposes the idea saying PTI's leader is not a legitimate political actor
BR Web Desk Published 18 Apr, 2023 08:36pm
The ruling coalition on Tuesday agreed that the parliament’s sovereignty will be safeguarded but failed to reach a consensus on whether the government should hold talks with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aaj News reported.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the ruling coalition had a divided opinion on talks with Imran Khan to break the political deadlock in the country.

The meeting, held to mark one year of government by PDM and its allies, discussed the ongoing confrontation between parliament and the Supreme Court.

The government's legal team briefed the participants on the progress of the election delay case in court, where the government passed a bill in parliament to prevent the release of election funding.

While some participants, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Muttahid Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Balochistan National Party (BAP), pushed for dialogue with Imran, representatives from the Jamiat-e-Ulema-Fazl (JUI-F) opposed the option, stating that Khan was not a legitimate political force to engage with.

In response, Bilawal argued that closing the door on negotiations was undemocratic.

The development comes a day after Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq met both prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI chairman Imran Khan within a span of a few hours with a view to bringing both the "warring" sides closer to holding talks on the issue of elections.

Soon after, the PTI chief formed a three-member committee to hold talks with JI.

Meanwhile, the PPP has also initiated dialogue within the ruling coalition with a view to pull the country out of the prevailing political and constitutional crises.

A PPP delegation led by former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday held a round of talks with PML-N leaders and exchanged views on the prevailing political situations.

Earlier, the PPP delegation also held meetings with Awami National Party (ANP) and other coalition partners.

