PTI establishes three-member committee for dialogue on political crisis

The PTI on Sunday formed a three-member committee to engage in dialogue regarding the ongoing political crisis in the country.

PTI leaders Pervaiz Khattak, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed will hold a dialogue with Jamaat-e-Islami to pave a way forward on the issue, according to a statement posted on the party's official Twitter handle.

The development comes a day after Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq met PTI chief Imran Khan with an agenda to bring the government and opposition closer and end the ongoing political crisis.

JI Chief also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday in Lahore to develop a consensus regarding talks with the opposition parties.

Haq's efforts have been appreciated and he has been assured of full cooperation from both PM Shehbaz and Imran, who both agree that elections are needed to resolve the country's economic, political, and constitutional crises.

Meanwhile, the PPP has formed a three-member body, comprising Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, and PM’s Adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, to persuade allies in the government to start a dialogue process with the PTI.

Earlier, former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari also called on all political parties to sit together and develop a consensus on a single-point agenda for elections.

Last month, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was ready to hold talks with all stakeholders but insisted that no “illegal and unconstitutional demands” will be entertained.

Speaking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said his party believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and would go to any lengths for democracy.

Imran said there would be no compromise on an independent judiciary and Constitution, adding that free and fair elections are the only solution to this crisis.