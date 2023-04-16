AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI establishes three-member committee for dialogue on political crisis

  • Pervaiz Khattak, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed will hold a dialogue with Jamaat-e-Islami to develop a consensus
BR Web Desk Published April 16, 2023 Updated April 16, 2023 12:57pm
Follow us

The PTI on Sunday formed a three-member committee to engage in dialogue regarding the ongoing political crisis in the country.

PTI leaders Pervaiz Khattak, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed will hold a dialogue with Jamaat-e-Islami to pave a way forward on the issue, according to a statement posted on the party's official Twitter handle.

The development comes a day after Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq met PTI chief Imran Khan with an agenda to bring the government and opposition closer and end the ongoing political crisis.

JI Chief also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday in Lahore to develop a consensus regarding talks with the opposition parties.

Haq's efforts have been appreciated and he has been assured of full cooperation from both PM Shehbaz and Imran, who both agree that elections are needed to resolve the country's economic, political, and constitutional crises.

Meanwhile, the PPP has formed a three-member body, comprising Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, and PM’s Adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, to persuade allies in the government to start a dialogue process with the PTI.

Earlier, former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari also called on all political parties to sit together and develop a consensus on a single-point agenda for elections.

Last month, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was ready to hold talks with all stakeholders but insisted that no “illegal and unconstitutional demands” will be entertained.

Speaking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said his party believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and would go to any lengths for democracy.

Imran said there would be no compromise on an independent judiciary and Constitution, adding that free and fair elections are the only solution to this crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan JI Sirajul Haq Syed Naveed Qamar Asif Ali Zadari PTI in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters
A. Tahir Apr 16, 2023 01:19pm
No compromise on rule of law and the constitution!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PTI establishes three-member committee for dialogue on political crisis

PM optimistic about economic prospects

Dar holds virtual meeting with President AIIB

Terrorism: army says will pursue goals set by NSC

PM Shehbaz directs early completion of development projects in Lahore

Punjab Zone: PSMA agrees to provide 20,000MTs of sugar at Rs95/kg during Ramazan

FIRs registered across country: IK moves LHC

Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed

Imran has assured he’s not anti-US: Congressman

Japan's Kishida vows safety of G7 meetings after 'smoke bomb' attack

Read more stories