HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday with a small loss as traders await the release of Chinese economic growth data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.67 percent, or 139.04 points, to 20,643.41.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.19 percent, or 6.38 points, to 3,379.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.15 percent, or 3.13 points, to 2,138.27.