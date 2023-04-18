Cleric for timely clearing of utility bills

KARACHI: Famous scholar Kaukab Noorani Okarwi highlighted that taking cash is not the only form of loan. Not paying bills of utilities like electricity, gas and others is also a loan since it is a service.

For this reason, it is an obligation of Muslims to clear all their dues and debt in a timely manner.

He said this in a video statement to his followers, further warning that negligence of this kind can come to haunt individuals on the day of judgement.

