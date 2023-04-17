Mepco saves over Rs5.5bn by reducing line losses

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has saved over Rs 5.5 billion by reducing the line losses ratio by 1.8 percent during the financial year 2022-23.

Mepco has saved over 219.8 million units through a reduction in line losses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana said that the line losses ratio was being reduced by the timely completion of projects under Energy Loss Reduction (ELR), area planning/load shifting of high-tension feeders and successful operation against power pilferers.