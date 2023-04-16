FO says latest revelations about Pulwama attack vindicate Pakistan's position

Pakistan said on Sunday that Satya Pal Malik's latest revelations regarding the Pulwama attack in February 2019 once again vindicated Pakistan's position on the issue.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Malik, the so-called former Governor of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), disclosures "demonstrate how the Indian leadership has habitually used the bogey of terrorism from Pakistan to advance its sham victimhood narrative and the Hindutva agenda, clearly for domestic political gains."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its statement hoped that the international community would take cognizance of the latest revelations and see through India’s propaganda campaign against Pakistan driven by selfish political considerations and based on lies and deceit.

"India must answer the questions raised in the latest revelations," the statement added, stressing "it is time India be held accountable for the actions that imperiled regional peace in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack."

"Pakistan, for its part, will continue to counter India’s false narrative and act firmly and responsibly in the face of different provocations," FO said.