AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FO says latest revelations about Pulwama attack vindicate Pakistan's position

  • Foreign office says it is time India be held accountable for the actions that imperiled regional peace in the aftermath of the attack
BR Web Desk Published April 16, 2023 Updated April 16, 2023 02:42pm
Follow us

Pakistan said on Sunday that Satya Pal Malik's latest revelations regarding the Pulwama attack in February 2019 once again vindicated Pakistan's position on the issue.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Malik, the so-called former Governor of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), disclosures "demonstrate how the Indian leadership has habitually used the bogey of terrorism from Pakistan to advance its sham victimhood narrative and the Hindutva agenda, clearly for domestic political gains."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its statement hoped that the international community would take cognizance of the latest revelations and see through India’s propaganda campaign against Pakistan driven by selfish political considerations and based on lies and deceit.

"India must answer the questions raised in the latest revelations," the statement added, stressing "it is time India be held accountable for the actions that imperiled regional peace in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack."

"Pakistan, for its part, will continue to counter India’s false narrative and act firmly and responsibly in the face of different provocations," FO said.

Foreign Office India Pakistan ties Pulwama attack

Comments

1000 characters

FO says latest revelations about Pulwama attack vindicate Pakistan's position

LoIs: AEDB gives extension to two wind power IPPs

Indian ex-politician, brother shot dead live on TV

PM Shehbaz directs early completion of development projects in Lahore

Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed

Terrorism: army says will pursue goals set by NSC

Petrol price hiked by Rs10 per litre

Punjab Zone: PSMA agrees to provide 20,000MTs of sugar at Rs95/kg during Ramazan

Imran has assured he’s not anti-US: Congressman

Dar holds virtual meeting with President AIIB

Read more stories