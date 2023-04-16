AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
FIRs registered across country: IK moves LHC

Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2023 03:36am
Follow us

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has approached the Lahore High Court against all the cases registered against him all over Pakistan.

The petitioner contended that as many as 121 cases have been registered against him in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and other cities of Pakistan illegally and with mala fide intention only to victimize him politically. He said the government wants to stop him from launching campaign for the forthcoming elections and harassing and arresting his party leaders and workers.

Imran Khan says Pakistan will struggle to break out of cycle of debt repayments: FT

He prayed to the court to restrain the government from registering criminal cases without notice of the court.

He also prayed to the court to restrain the respondent government from taking any adverse measures against the petitioner till the disposal of the petition.

