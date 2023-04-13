AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.83%)
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Imran Khan says Pakistan will struggle to break out of cycle of debt repayments: FT

  • Rules out default if his party returns to power
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published April 13, 2023 Updated April 13, 2023 02:42pm
Pakistan will struggle to break out of a cycle of ongoing debt repayments without reform, former prime minister Imran Khan told the Financial Times in an interview.

He told the publication that the government needed to break out of borrowing cycles that have held back developing economies.

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

He, however, ruled out a default if his party returned to power, saying it would prioritise domestic reforms over seeking debt relief.

We have to conduct surgery in Pakistan in the way we run our government: Former PM Imran Khan

“Is the answer getting more loans, or is the answer to restructure the way we run the country?” he was quoted as saying by FT. “We have to conduct surgery in Pakistan in the way we run our government.

“Whatever we do, when we look ahead, the debt is growing, our economy is slowly shrinking. From my party’s point of view, we’ve started thinking that we’re stuck,” he stated.

According to the former PM, his team is developing a strategy to turn the country around if he returned to power. The strategy will focus on loan repayments and domestic spending.

“We’re sitting with our economists and discussing how to come up with a plan with which we can sit with the IMF and give them a viable way of being able to pay our debts,” Khan said.

“But at the same time, our economy should not be choked so that our ability to pay debt goes down.”

Pakistan among record number of developing countries facing a debt crisis

Campaign group Debt Justice warned this week that poor countries were facing their highest bills for debt servicing in 25 years. Pakistan’s scheduled repayments on foreign public debts are equivalent to 47% of government revenues in 2023, the group said.

“It’s not just Pakistan,” Khan said. “Once you start borrowing in dollars and you have to service your debt in dollars, if your dollar income doesn’t improve or increase, how are you going to then pay your debts?”

He held the view that Pakistan needed to increase its dollar earnings through exports else there was no way to service any debts.

Pakistan has been in a grip of one of the worst economic crises in history and for the past one year, there have been persistent rumours that the country is nearing the brink of default.

With foreign reserves at record low levels, the country has imposed import restrictions that are having adverse impact on the economy.

Even if Khan returns to power, economic experts doubt he will have the political strength to overhaul Pakistan’s flagging economy.

“We have an economic structure which is globally uncompetitive,” said Abid Hasan, a former World Bank economist. “Some of it will have to be dismantled . . . You will require huge consensus. The PTI alone will not be able to do it.”

Kashif ALI Apr 13, 2023 01:04pm
This is one of the basic issue that every sane, educated, rational and responsibly Pakistani professional knows for decades but always desisted from taking the right bold step for the good of the country. This is what is the real crime committed against Pakistan. Quite unfortunately, during his regime, no finance minister survived the challenging task of financial fiscal management. Asad Umer is the glaring example of an abject and dismal failure of corporate executive that should be a business study for management scientists.
Haris Apr 13, 2023 01:34pm
The problem with immi-followers that they will find all negative because they were tought to think like this if its not pro-imran or including imran. thats the biggest problem we are facing in our genration. This person has made Pakistan hell by keep destablizing it only for his own interest he dont even think about his stupid followers who died in blind love for him. Till that menace will not be nipped Pakistan cant be out from this situation.
Pakistani1 Apr 13, 2023 01:54pm
IK government contributed significantly in increasing the debt of Pakistan by implementing inconsistent and ill thought out policies during his tenure.
Junaid Memon Apr 13, 2023 02:12pm
the simple solution is nationalize everything, that is best option for poor population precious life saving
