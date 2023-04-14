AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 ends higher on bank boost; Dechra shines

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2023 09:51pm
Follow us

Britain’s FTSE 100 ended higher on Friday and logged its fourth straight weekly gain, boosted by shares of big British banks, while Dechra surged following news of talks for a takeover deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.4% higher at a one-month high, boosted by banks like HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc, which tracked investor optimism in the United States after three big U.S. lenders reported strong quarterly earnings.

The broader bank sector surged 2.6%, hitting its highest in a month.

“It doesn’t surprise me that the biggest UK banks tended to take their cue from JPMorgan and other earnings in the U.S.,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

“Being the two big leaders, investors are heartened that large banks are still faring well.”

Mid-cap name Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, jumped 33.1%, recording its biggest one-day percentage gain in over two decades after the veterinary pharmaceuticals maker said it had entered into talks with private equity group EQT for a possible offer in a 4.63 billion pounds ($5.80 billion) all-cash deal.

The healthcare index housing the stock gained 0.2%.

Oil and gas stocks also advanced 0.5% tracking strength in crude oil prices.

FTSE 100 logged a 1.6% week jump, with gains in industrial miners boosting the resource-rich index, while investors have also taken interest in sectors considered insulated from a recession such as consumer staples and pharmaceuticals.

HSBC said its planned sale of its French retail banking business could fail due to capital concerns on part of the buyer. But the lender was up 3.0% with the broader sector.

AO World Plc soared 11.8% after the online electricals retailer said it expected its annual profit to be around the top end of its forecast.

888 Holdings surged 20.9% after the bootmaker forecast a higher adjusted core profit for 2023.

Bucking the trend, Superdry tumbled 16.7% after the struggling fashion brand said a potential equity raise of up to 20% was among funding options being considered.

FTSE 100 index London’s FTSE 100 FTSE index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 ends higher on bank boost; Dechra shines

UAE confirms to IMF its $1bn bilateral support to Pakistan, says Dar

Pakistan to receive $300mn from ICBC today: Dar

Rupee claws back further ground, settles at 284.4 against US dollar

National Assembly’s in-camera session on ‘security situation’ ends

In meeting with investors in US, SBP chief says economy on its way to achieving stability

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in sedition case

India’s forex reserves jump to 9-month high at $584.76bn

Top US Fed official says more monetary tightening needed

IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

Supreme Court refutes reports of scuffle between judges

Read more stories