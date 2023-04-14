AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China is willing to implement debt disposal framework

Reuters Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 11:14am
Follow us

BEIJING: China reiterated it is willing to implement a debt disposal framework with other countries, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said in remarks published on Friday, as it haggles with the International Monetary Fund over development financing.

Yi made the remarks at a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors during the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., according to a statement by the Chinese central bank.

Reuters has reported that Beijing was poised to drop its demand that multilateral development banks share in debt restructuring losses, partly in exchange for the IMF and the World Bank providing earlier access to their debt sustainability analyses.

Neither the PBOC nor the Finance Ministry responded to a request for comment on the matter during Chinese business hours on Thursday.

No commitments by China were included in a joint statement issued on Wednesday by the World Bank, the IMF and India, current president of the G20, after the first full-fledged meeting of the new Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable.

However, the statement did confirm that they had agreed on ways to streamline debt restructuring efforts, including data sharing and clearer timetables.

France a ‘reliable’ US ally but needs to engage China: minister

World Bank President David Malpass told reporters in Washington on Thursday that participants in the sovereign debt roundtable will have a workshop in May to discuss burden-sharing among creditors.

No specific date has been set for the meeting.

China World Bank IMF G20 countries World Bank President David Malpass China Governor Yi Gang

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 14, 2023 11:30am
Its called "DD for SA" i.e. debt disposal for sovereignty acquisition. Guess what? Pakistan is first in line to give up its sovereignty to Iron Brother china for some pittance.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

China is willing to implement debt disposal framework

World Bank ties recurrent budget shortfall to low fiscal revenue

Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

TCP paying Rs143m mark-up daily on loans for commodity imports

IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

E-bikes/e-rickshaws: PMYB&ALS model approved by ECC

Govt-SC standoff worsens amid economic impasse

SC renders bill clipping CJP’s powers ineffective at least for now

Read more stories