AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France a 'reliable' US ally but needs to engage China: minister

AFP Published 12 Apr, 2023 10:39pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: France is a "strong and reliable" US ally, the country's Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told AFP on Wednesday, while underscoring that it remains important to continue engagement with China.

The minister's comments, on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's spring meetings in Washington this week, came after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Europe should not be a "follower" of the United States in the event of conflict with China over Taiwan.

Macron's remarks, made in a recent interview, risked creating confusion among his Western allies, analysts say.

But Le Maire stressed on Wednesday: "We intend to remain strong and reliable allies of the United States of America."

France’s Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda

This is also at the core of French policy, he added.

Before going to China, Macron spoke with US President Joe Biden, with the aim of having "deep coordination" with Washington in relation to Beijing.

Asked about Taiwan, Le Maire said the key issue is asking China to "de-escalate."

On the economic front, Le Maire lamented the view that some in the United States think Western countries should be decoupled from the Chinese economy -- even while the US-China trade volume "has never been so high."

He believes that Europe should not step back while other countries continue trading.

Le Maire said there was a need to continue engaging with China as well on issues like climate change, debt restructuring and not supplying weapons to Russia.

"We need the support of China, and we need China to be on board," he said.

China World Bank USA france Bruno Le Maire IMF Emmanuel Macron

Comments

1000 characters

France a 'reliable' US ally but needs to engage China: minister

Finance secretary, AGP summoned by SC for non-provision of election funds

8-member bench led by CJP to hear petition against SC amendment bill tomorrow

Rupee recovers ground against US dollar, settles at 286.62

Dar discusses IMF and economy with UK envoy

KSE-100 jumps 0.81% amid rumours of financing from ‘friendly country’

AJK SC rejects Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal against disqualification

Govt employees to get salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

Security forces kill three terrorists in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

Oil jumps on lower-than-expected US inflation data

Iran’s embassy in Riyadh opens gates for first time in years

Read more stories