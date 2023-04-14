AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Eid holidays: OMAP says will ensure uninterrupted supply of POL products

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2023
LAHORE: Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) on Thursday announced special arrangements for the regular and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to petrol pumps across the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The association has taken steps to ensure that petrol pumps across the country have ample stock of fuel to meet the increased demand during the holiday period.

Keeping in view the huge number of domestic tourists to Northern Areas, OMAP said that it has made all necessary arrangements to meet the increased demand for petroleum products during the Eid holidays in all the relative areas.

In addition to ensuring adequate supplies, OMAP has also set up special teams to monitor the quality and quantity of petroleum products being sold to consumers. The teams will be responsible for ensuring that petrol pumps are not engaged in any fraudulent practices, and that the products being sold meet the required standards of quality.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman OMAP Mr. Tariq Wazir Ali emphasized the importance of providing uninterrupted and quality petroleum supplies during the Eid holidays. He urged all petrol pump owners to cooperate with the special teams and ensure that customers are provided with the best possible service.

