Rainy spell likely to begin on 15th

KARACHI: A new rainy spell is expected to begin from April 15 till next Thursday across the upcountry, as the Met Office on Thursday asked the farmers to devise plans for the standing crops with changing weather.

It warned that the rains, which are expected to couple with dust-thunderstorms, may damage the standing crops especially the wheat between April 15 and April 20, 2023.

A westerly wave, which is likely to enter upper parts of the country on April 15, is likely to produce rain-dust-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm in parts of the upcountry till next Thursday.

Rain-dust-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from the eve of April 15 till April 20 in occasional gaps. Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum are also likely to see rains over the same period.

From April 17 to April 18, the spell with isolated hailstorm is likely in Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Ziarat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran.

Light rain with dust-thunderstorms is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Multan, D G Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib on April 17 and April 17.

