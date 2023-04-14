Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (April 13, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.81486 4.80929 4.81629 0.32229
Libor 1 Month 4.94571 4.89014 4.94571 0.55414
Libor 3 Month 5.25129 5.21100 5.25129 1.04429
Libor 6 Month 5.34200 5.29214 5.49986 1.55157
Libor 1 Year 5.36643 5.19957 5.88071 2.22157
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
