Apr 13, 2023
World

IMF forecasts slower Middle East, North Africa growth in 2023

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 08:14pm
DUBAI: GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa region will slow to 3.1% in 2023, from 5.3% a year ago, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia department director Jihad Azour said on Thursday.

Growth among MENA oil exporters will slow to 3.1% in 2023 from 5.7% in 2022, with the non-hydrocarbon sector expected to be the main driver of growth, Azour told a news briefing.

IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth

Inflation will remain unchanged in 2023 at 15% in the MENA region before declining next year, he added.

