Apr 13, 2023
Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Tahir Amin Published April 13, 2023 Updated April 13, 2023 08:42am
ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a decrease in the government gross debt for Pakistan, ie, from 75.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022 to 73.6 percent in 2023 and projected further decline to 68.9 percent in 2024.

According to the IMF report “Fiscal Monitor, on the path to policy normalization” the net debt for Pakistan is projected to decrease to 68.7 per cent of the GDP in 2023 against 69.5per cent in 2022. The net debt is projected to further decline to 65per cent in 2024.

The government revenue is projected at 12.2 per cent of GDP for 2023 and 12.5 per cent for 2024 against 12.1per cent during the same period of 2022 and 12.4per cent in 2021.

IMF drastically cuts Pakistan’s FY23 growth forecast to 0.5pc

The Fund has projected government primary balance at -0.5 per cent for 2023 against -3.0 per cent in 2022. Further, the government overall balance is projected at -6.8 per cent for 2023and -8.3 per cent for 2024 against -7.8per cent in 2022.

The report has projected government expenditure to decrease to 19.1 per cent of GDP in 2023 compared to 19.9per cent in 2022, but projected to increase to 20.8 per cent in 2024.

According to the report the country’s debt to average maturity in 2023 is estimated at 26.8per cent of GDP. There would be total financing need of about 26.8per cent of GDP in 2023.

Az_Iz Apr 13, 2023 07:06am
Hard to grasp this. When all other economic indicators are heading south, debt to GDP ratio is heading in the right direction.
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 13, 2023 08:06am
Yup, 2.2% fall, while poverty increases by 8% YOY, while PKR is in depreciation and could soon hit PKR500 per USD according to Moodys. It hardly helps!
