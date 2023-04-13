AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
Apr 13, 2023
Saudi hosts landmark Iran, Syria visits as ME ties thaw

AFP Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
Photo: Reuters
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia hosted landmark delegations from Iran and Syria on Wednesday as Gulf countries prepare for re-establishing diplomatic ties after years of bitter divisions.

Only hours after Iranian state media said a delegation had touched down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia announced the arrival of Syria’s foreign minister in Jeddah — the first such trip since the country’s civil war broke out in 2011.

With Iran’s president also expected in Saudi soon, and the Saudis negotiating with Yemen’s Houthi rebels this week in an attempt to end fighting there, optimism has blossomed for the turbulent Gulf region during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“Iranians and Syrians are in Saudi Arabia on the same day. That’s totally crazy and was inconceivable a few months ago,” a Riyadh-based Arab diplomat told AFP. On Friday, representatives of nine Arab countries will meet in Jeddah to discuss letting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s long-isolated country attend an Arab League summit next month.

Before then, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will meet his Saudi counterpart to discuss “efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security and stability of Syria”, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

