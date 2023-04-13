KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 12, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,126.05 High: 40,174.20 Low: 39,800.47 Net Change: 321.34 Volume (000): 46,798 Value (000): 2,184,079 Makt Cap (000) 1,482,864,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,532.74 NET CH (-) 22.14 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,879.84 NET CH (+) 14.74 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,219.99 NET CH (+) 90.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,029.05 NET CH (+) 23.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,931.05 NET CH (+) 50.74 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,191.00 NET CH (+) 95.08 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-April-2023 ====================================

