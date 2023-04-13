Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 12, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 12, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,126.05
High: 40,174.20
Low: 39,800.47
Net Change: 321.34
Volume (000): 46,798
Value (000): 2,184,079
Makt Cap (000) 1,482,864,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,532.74
NET CH (-) 22.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,879.84
NET CH (+) 14.74
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,219.99
NET CH (+) 90.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,029.05
NET CH (+) 23.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,931.05
NET CH (+) 50.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,191.00
NET CH (+) 95.08
------------------------------------
As on: 12-April-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments