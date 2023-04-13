AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 12, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 12, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,126.05
High:                      40,174.20
Low:                       39,800.47
Net Change:                   321.34
Volume (000):                 46,798
Value (000):               2,184,079
Makt Cap (000)         1,482,864,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,532.74
NET CH                     (-) 22.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,879.84
NET CH                     (+) 14.74
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,219.99
NET CH                     (+) 90.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,029.05
NET CH                     (+) 23.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,931.05
NET CH                     (+) 50.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,191.00
NET CH                     (+) 95.08
------------------------------------
As on:                 12-April-2023
====================================

