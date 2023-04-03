AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Ambani cultural centre: Gigi Hadid cherishes ‘unforgettable first trip to India’

BR Life & Style Published April 3, 2023 Updated April 3, 2023 05:41pm
<p>Gigi Hadid with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Instagram <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/gigihadid">@gigihadid</a></p>

Gigi Hadid with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Instagram @gigihadid
Follow us

Supermodel Gigi Hadid termed her first trip to India “unforgettable”, sharing photos on Instagram from a celebratory weekend, which witnessed the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

“Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the opening weekend of @nmacc.india,” Hadid posted on Instagram.

“It was an honour to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class cultural centre to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India.

“This venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions — from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit and see these productions — I highly recommend.”

The Dutch-Palestinian supermodel was in Mumbai for the opening weekend of NMACC named after its founders, Indian billionaires Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Hadid, who attended the opening ceremony of the multidisciplinary centre on Friday, joined top international stars including Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for a gala the next day to celebrate the first exhibition.

Hadid pictured with Bollywood celebrities Aishwarya Rai Bachan. Photo: Instagram @gigihadid
Hadid pictured with Bollywood celebrities Aishwarya Rai Bachan. Photo: Instagram @gigihadid

NMACC Gala: celebrities come in droves as Ambani cultural centre launches

The first exhibition at the centre, ‘India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination’ celebrated Indian craftsmanship and its influence on international fashion, and was curated by eminent fashion journalist, costume expert and Vogue magazine’s global editor Hamish Bowles. It opened on Saturday night and was marked by a sit-down dinner, a gala followed by a Bollywood show.

Hadid was dressed by regional designers for both nights, wearing a custom hand-embroidered trench coat paired with coordinating trousers on Friday. The embroidery was inspired by spring in the picturesque Himachal region in northern India, designer Rahul Mishra wrote on Instagram.

For the gala on Saturday, Hadid wore a sari by Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who were also featured in NMACC’s first exhibition.

Hadid called the heavily embellished gold and cream sari “truly remarkable workmanship”.

“This Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specialises in a differently stitch. I’ll never forget it,” she wrote on Instagram.

The multidisciplinary center located in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex was conceptualised with the aim of showcasing Indian arts and culture nationally and internationally, as well as being an inclusive centre for performers and visitors.

Mukesh Ambani Gigi Hadid Nita Ambani NMACC

Comments

1000 characters

Ambani cultural centre: Gigi Hadid cherishes ‘unforgettable first trip to India’

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Oil surges as OPEC+ surprise output target cuts shake markets

Toshakhana case: IHC issues notice to NAB for breaching protocols while summoning Imran, Bushra Bibi

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh, says PPL

Russia says oil cuts ‘in interests’ of energy markets

Jawaid Iqbal appointed UBL President, CEO

KSE-100 closes below 40,000-point mark over policy rate speculation

India’s Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13

Read more stories