Ambani cultural centre: Gigi Hadid cherishes ‘unforgettable first trip to India’

Supermodel Gigi Hadid termed her first trip to India “unforgettable”, sharing photos on Instagram from a celebratory weekend, which witnessed the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

“Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the opening weekend of @nmacc.india,” Hadid posted on Instagram.

“It was an honour to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class cultural centre to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India.

“This venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions — from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit and see these productions — I highly recommend.”

The Dutch-Palestinian supermodel was in Mumbai for the opening weekend of NMACC named after its founders, Indian billionaires Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Hadid, who attended the opening ceremony of the multidisciplinary centre on Friday, joined top international stars including Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for a gala the next day to celebrate the first exhibition.

Hadid pictured with Bollywood celebrities Aishwarya Rai Bachan. Photo: Instagram @gigihadid

The first exhibition at the centre, ‘India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination’ celebrated Indian craftsmanship and its influence on international fashion, and was curated by eminent fashion journalist, costume expert and Vogue magazine’s global editor Hamish Bowles. It opened on Saturday night and was marked by a sit-down dinner, a gala followed by a Bollywood show.

Hadid was dressed by regional designers for both nights, wearing a custom hand-embroidered trench coat paired with coordinating trousers on Friday. The embroidery was inspired by spring in the picturesque Himachal region in northern India, designer Rahul Mishra wrote on Instagram.

For the gala on Saturday, Hadid wore a sari by Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who were also featured in NMACC’s first exhibition.

Hadid called the heavily embellished gold and cream sari “truly remarkable workmanship”.

“This Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specialises in a differently stitch. I’ll never forget it,” she wrote on Instagram.

The multidisciplinary center located in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex was conceptualised with the aim of showcasing Indian arts and culture nationally and internationally, as well as being an inclusive centre for performers and visitors.