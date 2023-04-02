NMACC Gala: celebrities come in droves as Ambani cultural centre launches

The newly-opened Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) held a gala on Saturday night, attended by celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, it was reported.

Other high-profile attendees included Penelope Cruz, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan and more.

The multidisciplinary center, named after its founders -- Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita -- is located in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex, and was inaugurated on March 31.

It was conceptualised with the aim of showcasing Indian arts and culture nationally and internationally, as well as being an inclusive centre for performers and visitors. The opening also featured a glitzy red carpet and was attended by members of the family and Bollywood celebrities.

Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Mukesh Ambani pose for pictures during the inauguration of the Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. Photo: AFP

Founder and chairperson of NMACC, Nita Ambani shared, "The beauty of art is in the universality of its appeal and the transformation it enables," she was quoted as saying by The National.

"It sensitises communities and opens our minds to ideas, helps us embrace divergence, and transcends every boundary and label," she added. "The hope with the centre is it continues to celebrate art in all forms for generations to come.”

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor (L), Saif Ali Khan (C) and Karishma Kapoor (R) pose for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai. Photo: AFP

As part of the celebrations of the opening weekend, NMACC held a gala on Saturday along with opening a fashion exhibit curated by Vogue magazine's global editor Hamish Bowles, titled, 'India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination.'

A first of its kind in the country, the exhibit explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on the international fashion sensibility since the 18th century.

The showcase will feature works of pioneering Indian designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Anuradha Vakil, Manish Arora, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani.

These will be complemented by the works of global couturiers such as Christian Dior, Cristóbal Balenciaga, Elsa Schiaparelli, Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel, Jean-Philippe Worth, Mainbocher and Yves Saint Laurent.

The exhibit opening was followed by a sit-down dinner and a Bollywood show. Playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan presented 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation', a theatrical experience celebrating Indian dance, drama, music and art. The performances featured Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra along with an appearance by Gigi Hadid.

On Sunday, cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote and Jeffrey Deitch, former director of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, presented the 'Sangam/Confluence', a group art show that explores the plurality of expression through the works of 10 Indian and international artists.

The venue features a 2,000-seat auditorium, along with a Studio Theatre which seats 250, a 1,486 square-metre Art House for exhibitions, and a space called The Cube, that can be reconfigured as needed.

