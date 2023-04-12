CM presents Rs15m cheque to LPC

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi presented a Rs15 million cheque to President Lahore Press Club (LPC) Azam Chaudhary during his visit to the club on Tuesday.

In addition to meeting other office-bearers, the CM addressed the ceremony and expressed his opposition to any media ban, adding that he is well aware of the difficulties faced by journalists in the province. He assured that the doors of the Chief Minister’s Office are always open for journalists, and repeated the government’s strong commitment to solving their problems.

The CM also announced plans to increase the number of buses for the journalist colony in Lahore and improve its overall condition, while also strengthening the security of both the journalist colony and the Lahore Press Club.

Moreover, the CM while addressing the prize distribution ceremony after the final match of the Ramazan-ul-Mubarak Sports Series hockey tournament at the mini-hockey stadium of Nishtar Sports Complex announced that the 20 best players will receive a monthly stipend of Rs20,000 for one year.

