YouTube reveals prices of NFL Sunday Ticket subscription

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 07:34pm
Follow us

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube said on Tuesday its pricing plans for the Sunday Ticket package of National Football League (NFL) games will be between $249 and $489.

In a blog post, YouTube said the full season of Sunday Ticket will be available for a presale offer price of $249 - $100 cheaper than the retail price - for people who subscribe to YouTube TV’s base video-service plan.

Consumers who want the Sunday games package without a subscription to YouTube TV’s other offerings will have to pay $449, while a bundle consisting of Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone is available at a retail price of $489 for the season.

Alphabet disappoints on sales as ad business slips

Joining deep-pocketed companies that sought to grow their dominance in live sports streaming, YouTube in December signed a multi-year deal to exclusively stream the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package of games in the United States.

Satellite provider DirecTV held the rights until the end of the 2022 season and had priced it at about $300 a year for subscribers.

Sunday Ticket lets subscribers watch all local and out-of-market U.S. games of the day, while football fans otherwise in any given market can only watch a limited number of games.

YouTube Alphabet

Comments

1000 characters

