AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,039 Increased By 2.3 (0.06%)
BR30 14,421 Increased By 9.4 (0.07%)
KSE100 40,471 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,163 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Alphabet disappoints on sales as ad business slips

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 07:40am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Alphabet Inc on Thursday posted fourth-quarter profit and sales short of Wall Street expectations as Google’s advertising clients pulled back spending from a period of pandemic-led excess.

Executives of the search and advertising giant adopted a subdued tone on a call with investors, promising an extended period of belt-tightening, particularly on hiring, real estate costs and experimental projects that can take years to reach fruition.

Shares of Alphabet were down nearly 5% in after-hours trading, after losing about 40% of their value in 2022.

“We are committed to investing responsibly with great discipline and defining areas where we can operate more cost- effectively,” Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told analysts on a call to discuss the company’s results. That echoed comments from Meta Platforms Inc boss Mark Zuckerberg the previous day on cost efficiencies.

Shares of other tech companies Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc also fell after they posted disappointing results on Thursday, wiping off gains after Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday boosted tech shares with news on cost cuts and a large buyback.

Gone was some of the exuberance of the pandemic when consumers flocked to the internet amid lockdowns and heightened interest in e-commerce and touchless deliveries.

Alphabet’s chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, promised a more measured approach for 2023 and a focus on “delivering sustainable financial value,” not necessarily a hallmark of Silicon Valley firms. “We’re focused on revenue upside as well as durable changes to the expense base.” Advertisers, who contribute the bulk of Alphabet’s sales, have cut their budgets as rising inflation and interest rates fueled concern over consumer spending.

Pichai pointed to advertisers’ more modest spending and the impact of foreign exchange rates abroad as drags on Alphabet’s overall results.

He said artificial intelligence (AI) software will be an important focus for the company and that it plans to make its LaMDA chatbot software publicly available in the coming weeks.

LID ON COSTS Mountain View, California-based Alphabet decided to cut 12,000 jobs last month, representing about 6% of its overall workforce, and said it was doubling down on AI.

Alphabet, long a leader in AI, is facing competition from Microsoft Corp, which is reportedly looking to boost its stake in ChatGPT - a promising chatbot that answers queries with human-like responses.

“Despite being seen as one of the most insulated companies in the advertising space relative to peers, Alphabet’s poor quarter is the latest sign that worsening fundamentals and a tough macroeconomic environment are prompting advertisers to cut back on spending,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

Net income fell to $13.62 billion, or $1.05 per share, from $20.64 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier. That was the sharpest decline for Alphabet in four quarters.

Adjusted profit of $1.05 per share fell short of an expected $1.18 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Wall Street Google Alphabet Inc Alphabet

Comments

1000 characters

Alphabet disappoints on sales as ad business slips

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Read more stories