AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 falls marginally in mixed session

  • Benchmark index falls 31.19 points owing to IMF programme uncertainty
BR Web Desk Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 04:25pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) endured a mixed session on Tuesday and the KSE-100 Index closed almost flat after oscillating in red and green zones.

Lack of progress on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout kept investors on the sidelines.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled at 39,804.71, a decrease of 31.19 points or 0.08%.

KSE-100 falls 0.53% over lack of investor interest

Trading began upward but the KSE-100 Index was unable to sustain the uptrend and it hit an intra-day low at noon. From this point onward, the market began ascent but still it closed with a loss.

The cement space closed with gains while banks and fertiliser saw massive losses. Automobile, chemical and oil segments ended the day on mixed note.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that a mixed session was taped at the PSX.

“The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the green but struggled to hold its position as the bourse traded in both directions and eventually concluded in the negative territory,” it said. “Volumes remained flat across the board as a result of investors’ lack of engagement, primarily a consequence of the delayed IMF talks for the 9th tranche of the Extended Fund Facility.”

Capital Stake, in its report, cited that PSX ended a volatile session on Tuesday flat. Indices traded in red for most part of the day while volumes decreased from last close, it said.

On the economic front, car sales in Pakistan fell to 7,201 units in March 2023 from 22,799 in same period last year.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 lower included banking (24.17 points), fertiliser (16.25 points) and power generation and distribution (8.98 points).

Volume on the all-share index dropped to 59.7 million from 105.9 million on Monday while the value of shares traded fell to Rs1.4 billion from Rs1.8 billion recorded in the previous session.

K-Electric Limited was the volume leader with 9.3 million shares followed by WorldCall Telecom with 7.1 million shares and Maple Leaf Cement with 3.1 million shares.

Shares of 288 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 108 registered an increase, 159 recorded a fall and 21 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE companies listed on PSX KSE-100 index

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 falls marginally in mixed session

Rupee plunges to new all-time low against US dollar

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified as AJK PM

Ousted execs sue Twitter for job-related legal bills

Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises

SC bill passed: an affront to justice or chief justice?

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

Read more stories