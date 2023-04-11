AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ST through power bills: Only 0.133m retailers file tax returns

Sohail Sarfraz Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Only 0.133 million retailers filed their income tax returns out of 2.3 million retailers who paid sales tax of Rs6 billion during 2021-22 under the fixed sales tax scheme through electricity bills.

The data was shared by the FBR Member Inland Revenue (Policy), Afaq Ahmed Qureshi, during the meeting of the sub-committee National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance held at the FBR House on Monday.

During FBR’s presentation on the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Bill 2022, Qureshi talked about the negative aspects of the fixed sales tax scheme for traders through electricity bills.

The tax authorities informed that the expected new returns from the retail sector are 700,000 and estimated revenue collection at Rs42 billion. So far, only 0.133 million retailers filed their income tax returns during 2021-22. The new income tax return for the retailers will be notified during the current year, he said.

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

The FBR Member said that the traders were facing issues during the fixed sales tax scheme through electricity bills. The tax rates were generated by the computer systems and resultantly the incidence of the tax has been increased on the trader due to the sales tax charged on the basis of power consumption. The data of the power distribution companies (Discos) was not updated and creating serious problems for the traders and shopkeepers. Moreover, the power distribution data was not in the name of the current users of electricity. The concept of differential taxation was introduced and tax amount was doubled for non-filers. Traders agitated due to the double taxation from non-filers as the electricity meters were not directly in the names of these traders. The fixed monthly tax was Rs3,000 for filers and Rs6,000 fixed tax per month for non-filers.

The FBR Member stated that a new income tax section was replaced with the earlier provision enabling the federal government to levy tax on retailers through the electricity bills at the rates to be specified in the income tax circular. At the same time, a new provision in the Sales Tax Act was inserted that empowers the federal government to levy and collect sales tax through electricity bills from retailers (other than Tier-I big retailers).

Under the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, the Fixed Tax Scheme introduced for retailers (other than tier-I retailers) on commercial electricity connection was withdrawn with effect from July 1, 2022, and the previous regime (prevailing prior to Finance Act 2022) was restored. Instead of the fixed tax on retailers that reduced revenue of Rs42 billion, the FBR reverted to the old system of ad valorem tax.

The convener of the committee Chaudhary Muhammad Barjees Tahir, MNA said that the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Bill 2022 would not be passed in a hurry as certain taxes were imposed and some were removed under the said bill. The bill is expected to be cleared on Tuesday (today) by the committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR RETAILERS Sales Tax income tax power bills

Comments

1000 characters

ST through power bills: Only 0.133m retailers file tax returns

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

4 dead, 15 injured in blast at Quetta market

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

IMF agreement to be inked soon, reiterates Dar in National Assembly

Country-specific licensing documentation a must: Google tightens the noose around loan apps’ operators

Read more stories