Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has summoned the Secretary Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for not providing information regarding tax payments made by Politically-Exposed Persons (PEPs) including some high-level public officials serving in BPS-17 to BS-22.

The PIC has directed the Secretary FBR to explain FBR’s position for not providing information regarding tax payments made by high-level public officials of BPS-17 to BS-22, their spouses/ children or beneficial owners in terms of CVT under Section 8(2)(b) of the Finance Act, 2022 and Section 4C (Supertax) & Section 7E (tax on deemed income) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001

The order came after tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt lodged a complaint/ appeal before the PIC against the FBR, alleging that the agency was trying to hide crucial information. The appellant stated that he had submitted information requests to the FBR Chairman but all in vain.

Advocate Butt had requested access to this information under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017 (RTI). The FBR’s long silence has once again proved that the RTI law has been considered as toothless, and tax authorities are using it to deny even basic tax related information, Waheed Shahad Butt said.

He said he had requested a complete breakdown of the total payments made by the PEP, if any, to the national exchequer on account of CVT, Supertax and Deemed income tax. These included Members of National/ Provincial assemblies, Senate, President of Pakistan, Federal Ministers, Judges of High Courts and Supreme Court, all Federal/ Provincial Ombudspersons, Chief Election Commissioner and ECP members and Chairman NAB, etc.

PIC notice stated: “The said appeal is fixed for regular hearing before the PIC. In exercise of powers vested in this commission, you (the FBR official) are summoned to appear before the Commission or through your representative/ PIO/ designated officer to represent department/ public body at eth time of hearing.

“Failure to attend the hearing will result in Ex-Parte decision and the responsible will be dealt with in accordance with the relevant provision of the Act,” PIC order added.

