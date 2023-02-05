At least five injured in explosion near Quetta Police Lines

At least five people were injured in an explosion near the Quetta Police Lines area on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

Soon after the blast, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned it off.

The incident comes a week after at least 80 people were killed after an explosion in a mosque next to the Police Lines in Peshawar. The explosion took place when people gathered in the mosque for afternoon prayers.

Earlier this week, the Apex committee meeting decided to engage the Taliban’s interim government in Afghanistan for a decisive and targeted operation against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant organisation.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor House, the moot was called to consider steps to eradicate terrorism and upgrade the counter-terrorism department and police in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Peshawar that claimed over a hundred lives earlier this week.

KP’s caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Punjab’s interim CM Mohsin Naqvi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, and officials of intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

The all-important huddle agreed on intelligence-sharing with the Afghan government and decided to enhance border patrolling to stop border crossings by anti-state agents from Afghanistan.

The meeting also decided to increase pressure on the Afghan government to act against the militants based on data shared by Pakistani authorities.