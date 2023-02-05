AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least five injured in explosion near Quetta Police Lines

  • Heavy contingent of police arrives at the spot
BR Web Desk Published February 5, 2023 Updated February 5, 2023 01:17pm
Follow us

At least five people were injured in an explosion near the Quetta Police Lines area on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

Soon after the blast, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned it off.

The incident comes a week after at least 80 people were killed after an explosion in a mosque next to the Police Lines in Peshawar. The explosion took place when people gathered in the mosque for afternoon prayers.

Earlier this week, the Apex committee meeting decided to engage the Taliban’s interim government in Afghanistan for a decisive and targeted operation against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant organisation.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor House, the moot was called to consider steps to eradicate terrorism and upgrade the counter-terrorism department and police in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Peshawar that claimed over a hundred lives earlier this week.

KP’s caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Punjab’s interim CM Mohsin Naqvi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, and officials of intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

The all-important huddle agreed on intelligence-sharing with the Afghan government and decided to enhance border patrolling to stop border crossings by anti-state agents from Afghanistan.

The meeting also decided to increase pressure on the Afghan government to act against the militants based on data shared by Pakistani authorities.

Quetta Blast

Comments

1000 characters

At least five injured in explosion near Quetta Police Lines

PM vows ‘zero tolerance’ to terrorism

Pakistan expresses unflinching support for Kashmiris on Solidarity Day

Foreign authorities seeking properties/bank accounts info: FBR won’t intimate concerned taxpayer about request

Dar chairs meeting on role of PDFL, SOEs

WB board to consider $78m ‘digital economy’ project next month

PM directs PD to recover Rs1.13bn royalty amount from 2 oil, gas cos

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

Imran talks of ‘jail bharo’ movement soon

Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over mosque bombing

Read more stories