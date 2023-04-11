AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
Cabinet body calls for improving dengue monitoring

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
LAHORE: The Cabinet Committee on Dengue Control on Monday directed the authorities to improve the mechanism for monitoring and reporting of dengue.

The direction came during a meeting of the committee attended by Provincial Ministers Dr Jamal Nasir, Dr Javed Akram, Azfar Ali, Mansoor Qadir, the Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, and secretaries of various departments. All the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The meeting decided to establish paraplegic centres in five cities for the rehabilitation of people suffering from traumatic spinal cord injury.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that an effective system should be devised instead of traditional methods to control dengue and the existing resources of hospitals should be used for anti-dengue activities. He directed that special attention be paid to the culling of dengue larvae in parks and other open places.

Dr Javed Akram said that for the complete elimination of dengue, there is a need to work on scientific lines and raise awareness among people through community mobilization.

Reassigning the responsibilities to the departments in connection with dengue control, the chief secretary ordered the officers to ensure the implementation of the guidelines regarding dengue.

He said that meetings of dengue emergency response committees should be held regularly in the districts.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to the deputy commissioners regarding the prevention of smog.

He said that special measures should be taken to prevent air pollution at construction sites. He added that only kilns with zigzag technology would be allowed to operate.

Secretary Primary Health Ali Jan gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that 60 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported this year.

He maintained that the paraplegic centers would be established in Lahore, Multan, Wah Cantt, Taunsa and Faisalabad.

