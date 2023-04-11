AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
Illegal construction work continues despite complaints to SBCA

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
KARACHI: Illegal construction of a third floor at 2-A, 5/28 Nazimabad in Karachi resumed despite multiple complaints to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) over the years.

The latest complaint was lodged by a resident living with their elderly parents who are disturbed and under immense stress due to the ongoing construction.

The complainant had previously submitted six complaints to the SBCA since 2017, begging for the demolition of the illegal third floor.

However, the builder has continued with the illegal construction and is working day and night to complete it.

The complainant has also reported that the workers are intruding into their privacy by constantly being on the roof of the under-construction illegal third floor.

This has caused immense psychological stress and fear of further intrusion and stalking once the illegal portion is rented or sold to someone else in the future.

The SBCA has previously demolished the illegal structure several times in the past, ordered by the DG at that time. Despite this, the builder has continued with the illegal construction, causing immense distress to the complainant and their family.

In the latest complaint, the complainant has again requested the demolition of the illegally constructed third floor and halting the builder from continuing with the illegal construction. The complainant has appealed to the DG of the SBCA, urging swift action to be taken against the sheer violation of SBCA law and apex court orders.

The complainant has expressed hope that the SBCA will take swift action and relieve them and their family from this severe pain and mental stress.

The illegal construction at 2-A, 5/28 Nazimabad in Karachi is a clear violation of SBCA laws and regulations, and it is imperative that action is taken to prevent further distress to the complainant and their family.

Director General SBCA was Ishaq Kalhoro was approached to seek comments on the issue but his phone remained switched off despite repeated attempts.

