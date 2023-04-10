AVN 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.24%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.92%)
EPCL 49.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.48%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,065 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.21%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,051 Increased By 1.2 (0%)
KSE30 14,890 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR declines 0.3pc

Recorder Review Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
Follow us

KARACHI: The rupee depreciated 0.3% against the US dollar to close at 284.65 in the inter-bank market during the previous week.

The currency fell in four of the five sessions with the sole gain on Thursday, the day when a finance ministry official said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had indicated that it has gotten a financing assurance from Saudi Arabia.

The commitments from ‘friendly’ nations are a key last step in reviving the stalled IMF programme, widely seen as crucial for an economy facing massive headwinds that may face difficulties in meeting payment obligations.

The currency is still likely to remain under pressure until Pakistan secures confirmed dollar inflows with central bank-held foreign exchange reserves staying at under one month of import cover.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 4.50 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 288.50 and 291.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 3 rupees for buying and 4 rupees for selling, closing at 311 and 315, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 1.65 rupee for buying and 1.70 rupee for selling, closing at 78.75 and 79.50, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 60 paisa for buying and 70 paisa for selling, closing at 76.30 and 77.00, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 284.50

Offer Close Rs. 286.50

Bid Open Rs. 283.75

Offer Open Rs. 286.25

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 288.50

Offer Close Rs. 291.50

Bid Open Rs. 284.00

Offer Open Rs. 287.00

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

USD PKR Pakistan Rupee Open market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar

Comments

1000 characters

PKR declines 0.3pc

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Closing dates of two CASA-1000 financial agreements extended

Read more stories