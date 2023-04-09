Govt calls joint parliament sesion tomorrow to discuss Supreme Court bill

The federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday decided to table the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 in a joint parliament session after President Arif Alvi returned it unsigned a day earlier.

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has convened a joint sitting of the parliament tomorrow (Monday) in this regard.

The joint session will also debate upon whether the government should issue Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for elections in Punjab, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The president had returned the bill for reconsideration to parliament as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution, stating that the bill prima-facie travels beyond the competence of parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation.

The bill was aimed at curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) — including the suo motu and the formation of benches.

According to a circular issued by the NA secretariat, “In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to rule 4 of the Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules, 1973, the honourable Speaker has been pleased to call a joint sitting on Monday, the 10th April, 2023 at 4.00 p.m. instead of 2.00 p.m.”

Reacting to the development, PM Shehbaz said by returning the bill, Alvi acted as a worker of the PTI, and not as President.

"President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by Parliament is most unfortunate," the prime minister said in a hard-hitting tweet.

He said the president had belittled his office through his actions as he follows the PTI chief's orders rather than fulfilling his constitutional duties.