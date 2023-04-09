AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt calls joint parliament sesion tomorrow to discuss Supreme Court bill

BR Web Desk Published April 9, 2023 Updated April 9, 2023 08:57pm
Follow us

The federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday decided to table the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 in a joint parliament session after President Arif Alvi returned it unsigned a day earlier.

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has convened a joint sitting of the parliament tomorrow (Monday) in this regard.

The joint session will also debate upon whether the government should issue Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for elections in Punjab, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The president had returned the bill for reconsideration to parliament as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution, stating that the bill prima-facie travels beyond the competence of parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation.

The bill was aimed at curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) — including the suo motu and the formation of benches.

According to a circular issued by the NA secretariat, “In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to rule 4 of the Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules, 1973, the honourable Speaker has been pleased to call a joint sitting on Monday, the 10th April, 2023 at 4.00 p.m. instead of 2.00 p.m.”

Reacting to the development, PM Shehbaz said by returning the bill, Alvi acted as a worker of the PTI, and not as President.

"President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by Parliament is most unfortunate," the prime minister said in a hard-hitting tweet.

He said the president had belittled his office through his actions as he follows the PTI chief's orders rather than fulfilling his constitutional duties.

Federal Cabinet joint session of Parliament Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Govt calls joint parliament sesion tomorrow to discuss Supreme Court bill

Saudi bourse gains amid strong oil prices; Egypt falls

Tesla to build battery plant in Shanghai: state media

Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening: ISNA

Ali Amin Gandapur remanded to police custody for 1 day

Economic challenges exist but situation not as bleak as being portrayed: Bilal Azhar

Israeli army launches strikes in Syria after rocket fire

UK's Sunak hails North Ireland peace ahead of Biden visit

PM Shehbaz convenes cabinet meeting today

IMF bailout still on track, insists Dar

Read more stories