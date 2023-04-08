AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi returns Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 to parliament

  • Says proposed legislation is beyond the jurisdiction of the legislative body and is susceptible to challenge
BR Web Desk Published 08 Apr, 2023 01:39pm
Follow us

President Arif Alvi on Saturday returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 to the parliament citing that the proposed legislation is beyond the jurisdiction of the legislative body and is susceptible to challenge as a specious enactment.

He also called for its reconsideration to meet scrutiny about its validity.

In a letter, Alvi wrote that “in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity (if assailed in the Court of law), I have thought it fit and proper as per the provisions of Article 75 of the Constitution to return the Bill with the request for reconsideration.”

The draft of the bill proposes delegating the chief justice’s powers to take suo motu notices and constitute benches to a three-member committee consisting of the CJP and two senior most judges.

One of these amendments is the right to appeal against suo motu verdicts taken up to 30 days before the passing of the Lawyers’ Protection Act. Another is that any case that involves interpreting the Constitution will not have a bench with fewer than five judges.

On March 28, the National Assembly (NA) sent the bill to a committee on law after legislators called for a detailed debate on it.

On March 29, NA passed the bill through a simple majority after the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) withdrew its proposed amendments.

The federal cabinet also approved the bill. On March 30, the Senate approved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023.

After this, the bill was sent to President Alvi.

During the debate, the law minister pointed out that “for the past year, two senior SC judges have not been included in any important bench. This should not happen.”

He was of the view that suo moto power was being used as a “one-man show”. He also stressed that a constitutional amendment was not needed to reduce chief justice’s powers.

Arif Alvi Dr Arif Alvi CJP Chief Justice of Pakistan President Arif Alvi President Dr Arif Alvi Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial CJP Umar Ata Bandial CJP Umar Ata Bandial CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial Chief Justice

Comments

1000 characters

President Alvi returns Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 to parliament

Spot LPG cargoes: Govt decides to exempt SLL from PPRA rules

World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen

NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA

Immovable property: Treating market value as income is beyond competence of FL: LHC

1 dead, three unconscious after fire erupts near Bolton Market

MoC shares its financial woes with Senate panel

Business confidence continues to erode: Gallup

NSS: Profit rates increased

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories