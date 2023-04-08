AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
LHC allows shops to remain open till 1am

Recorder Report Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday relaxing the business timings allowed the shops to remain open till 1:00 am until Eid-ul-Fitr and also sought report of cases filed against those involved in tree logging.

The court had earlier ordered to close the eateries and bakeries to close by 10:00 pm during the first five days of the week and by 11:00 pm on weekends. The traders had requested the court to relax the business hours during Ramzan as people visit markets for Eid shopping after Iftar and Tarahweeh prayer. The court accordingly relaxed the business and trade timing.

The court was hearing the petitions relating to environmental issues and adjourned the further proceedings till April 17. The court observed that the tree logging would not be tolerated under any circumstances. “In the United States, no one can cut down a tree even in his own house,” the court added. Earlier, a member of the Environmental Commission submitted a report on implementation of the court orders.

The court also directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to plant trees along the canal in the city, submit a plan regarding plantation by the Ring Road Authority and connect safe city cameras with fiber optic lines.

The court also asked the deputy commissioners to take action against the brick kilns causing pollution and submit a report on action taken against brick kilns not switching to the new environment friendly technology.

The court said that the chief executive officer (CEO) and general manager of Emporium Nishat were issued a contempt of court notice for not planting Miyawaki forest.

“If a housing society is given space by cutting trees, a case will be registered against the PHA director general,” the court warned and also ordered to formulate a policy for the farmers to use super seeder.

A law officer also informed the court about the importance of tree plantation along the canal in the city. The court remarked that according to the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) in 2020 the underground water level had stopped dropping. The court, therefore, directed the Wasa to conduct the survey again and check the water level in the Lahore city.

