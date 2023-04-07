AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal asks CJP Bandial to ‘get his court in order’ or step down

BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2023
Follow us

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to “get his court in order” or relinquish the position.

In a tweet, posted hours after Justice Athar Minallah of the Supreme Court issued his dissenting note on the suo motu case regarding the delay in Punjab elections, Bilawal said that with Justice Minallah’s note, there were four justices on record who rejected the suo motu notice.

“It is clear that the CJP’s opinion is the minority judgement. The Chief Justice and Supreme Court must act immediately to undo this unconstitutional bench fixing,” Bilawal said, adding this was the only way to restore the dignity of the top court.

The PPP chairman also criticized the three-member bench’s decision that ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 and directed all institutions to assist the electoral body in this regard.

“The three member decision is not worth the paper it is written on. If the CJP cannot get his court in order and remedy this mockery of justice then perhaps he should allow someone else to take the responsibility of CJP,” he added.

Bilawal’s statement comes hours after the PDM-led government demanded the CJP’s resignation after Justice Minallah issued his dissenting note.

In his 25-page long note, Justice Minallah agreed with dissenting notes of Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Jamal Khan Mandokhail, who earlier penned notes on the case, saying that the suo motu case was dismissed 4-3.

Shortly after the note was issued, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressed a press conference and urged the CJP to step down, saying that the head of the top had become controversial.

“Athar Minallah’s decision not only raises a question on court proceedings but it also categorically states that he had not distanced, recused or disassociated himself from the bench.”

She further said that Justice Minallah had agreed with the verdict issued by his brother judges and declared the case to be inadmissible. She said that a verdict could not be issued on a matter that had been dismissed by a majority.

The information minister went on to say that the CJP had become “controversial” and should, therefore, resign.

PML-N Senior Vice President (SVP) Maryam Nawaz said that judges of “impeccable repute have raised serious questions on CJP’s conduct and bias” and also called on Justice Bandial to resign.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suo motu CJP Umar Ata Bandial elections in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal asks CJP Bandial to ‘get his court in order’ or step down

Govt demands CJP Bandial's resignation after Justice Minallah's dissenting note

Pakistan signs $240mn loan agreement with Saudi Fund for Development for KP dam

Ishaq Dar will not attend IMF-World Bank spring meetings: report

KSE-100 falls 0.75% after reports say Dar has pulled out of US visit

Rupee falls slightly against US dollar

Elections suo motu: Justice Athar Minallah says case was dismissed 4-3

Baloch National Army's founder apprehended in 'high profile operation': ISPR

Baluchistan Wheels shuts production till Eid amid drop in sales

AGP Limited acquires multiple pharmaceutical brands from Viatris Inc

Israeli military hits sites in Lebanon and Gaza

Read more stories