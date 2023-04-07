AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AGP (AGP Limited) 55.93 Increased By ▲ 2.62%

AGP Limited acquires multiple pharmaceutical brands from Viatris Inc

  • Brands, including Zoloft, Cardura, Lyrica and Lipitor, were previously owned by Pfizer
BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 02:27pm
Follow us

AGP Limited, a Pakistani pharmaceutical company, has acquired a select portfolio of products from American firm Viatris Inc. through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), a move authorised by AGP's board last year.

The pharma shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We are pleased to inform you that after securing requisite approvals, AGP Limited, through a SPV- OBS Pakistan (Private) Limited, has successfully acquired a portfolio of certain pharmaceutical brands from Viatris Inc. which are commercialized in Pakistan primarily under the brands previously owned by Pfizer Inc.,” read the notice.

Viatris was formed in 2020 when pharma company Mylan merged with Upjohn, Pfizer's off-patent medicine division.

AGP said that the portfolio it has acquired include a broad range of anti-depressants, anti- hypertensive and opthalmogoly products.

It said all the brands are well established with high brand equity and strong customer loyalty, including Zoloft, Cardura, Lyrica and Lipitor. The largest brand in the portfolio is Norvasc, which it said has recorded a turnover of Rs1.3 billion during the last 12 months as per a report issued by IQVIA Solutions Pakistan.

Pakistani pharma aims to acquire Sandoz owned brands to enhance share

The acquisition is expected to result in a significant increase in the consolidated revenues of AGP, which is expected to cross Rs20 billion over the next 12 months.

The company said it will also begin in-house manufacturing of the majority of these brands in due course, which will result in "economies of scale, operational synergies, and logistical efficiencies and in turn, maximizing shareholders’ value.”

AGP is a subsidiary of OBS Pakistan and the ultimate parent company is West End 16 Pte Limited- Singapore.

Last year in June, AGP said that its board has authorised it to acquire a select portfolio of products from Viatris Inc. through a SPV. The company back then said that the SPV will acquire the brands through an optimal capital structure comprising equity and debt in the ratio of 25:75.

It also said AGP will own up to 85% shareholding in the SPV.

Pfizer PSX AGP Limited Viatris Acquisition Pharma

Comments

1000 characters

AGP Limited acquires multiple pharmaceutical brands from Viatris Inc

Ishaq Dar will not attend IMF-World Bank spring meetings: report

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Baloch National Army's founder apprehended in 'high profile operation': ISPR

NSC meeting discussing elections, economy and terrorism ends, details expected shortly

Baluchistan Wheels shuts production till Eid amid drop in sales

Israeli military hits sites in Lebanon and Gaza

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

$3bn loan at zero interest rate: NA panel asks SBP to submit list of 600 borrowers

US’ Blome briefed about constant IMF procrastination

Read more stories