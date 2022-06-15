ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
ASC 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.7%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.26%)
GGL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
MLCF 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.42%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
PTC 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.44%)
TELE 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.88%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.79%)
UNITY 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,110 Increased By 55.8 (1.38%)
BR30 14,889 Increased By 90.2 (0.61%)
KSE100 41,503 Increased By 452.8 (1.1%)
KSE30 15,831 Increased By 173.9 (1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AGP (AGP Limited) 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15%

AGP to acquire select portfolio of products from Viatris Inc

  • Board authorises company to participate in process through SPV
BR Web Desk 15 Jun, 2022

The board has authorised AGP Limited to acquire a select portfolio of products from Viatris Inc. through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named OBS Pakistan Pvt Limited.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, AGP stated; “The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on June 14, 2022, has authorized AGP Limited to participate through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named OBS Pakistan (Private) Limited which has been recently incorporated by its parent company, Aitkenstuart Pakistan (Private) Limited for the purpose of acquisition of a selected portfolio of products from Viatris Inc. which are commercialized in Pakistan primarily under the brands previously owned by Pfizer Inc.”

AGP Limited says it has acquired 22 pharma brands from Sandoz AG

AGP informed that the portfolio comprises a variety of products including, a broad range of anti-depressants and anti-hypertensive products.

Meanwhile, the notice stated that the SPV will acquire the brands through an optimal capital structure comprising equity and debt in the ratio of 25:75.

AGP will own up to 85% shareholding in the SPV, it added.

The AGP notice added that the acquisition of these brands would increase its market share, bring operational and logistical synergies, enhance the product portfolio, and increase the company's revenues and profitability.

“The acquisition is expected to add over Rs4 billion in the consolidated topline of the company within 12 months from the closing of the transaction,” it said, while adding that the acquisition will also improve value proposition for its stakeholders.

Pakistani pharma aims to acquire Sandoz owned brands to enhance share

The company informed that the acquisition is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

AGP said that its board has authorised its top management to take all necessary steps to implement and execute the proposed transaction.

“The board has further authorized the management to convene the extraordinary general meeting in due course of time for the purposes of seeking approval from the Shareholders of the Company in respect of the proposed transaction."

Pfizer PSX Medicines AGP Limited notice of ghost employees in Neelum district OBS Pakistan Viatris BRANDS

Comments

1000 characters

AGP to acquire select portfolio of products from Viatris Inc

China comes to our rescue in a big way

Pakistan ambassador to US Masood Khan meets President Biden

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Oil prices edge higher, but expected US interest rate hike looms

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

Read more stories