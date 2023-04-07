AVN 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
BAFL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.56%)
DGKC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.58%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
HUBC 67.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
NETSOL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.46%)
OGDC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.69%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-2.12%)
PRL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.25%)
SNGP 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
TELE 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.3%)
TRG 108.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.01%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,607 Decreased By -211.5 (-1.43%)
KSE100 40,095 Decreased By -256.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 14,925 Decreased By -121.1 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance BWHL (Baluchistan Wheels Limited) 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.04%

Baluchistan Wheels shuts production till Eid amid drop in sales

BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 10:33am
Follow us

Baluchistan Wheels Limited (BWHL), a manufacturer of steel wheels for automobiles, has said it will shut production activities till Eid holidays, citing drop in sales.

The company, engaged in manufacturing and marketing of automotive wheel rims for trucks, buses, tractors, cars and mini commercial vehicles, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“Due to reduction in production volumes of our major customers/OEMs, the company is facing drop in its sales orders. Therefore, the management of the company has decided to temporary close/stop the production activities on account of non-production days from Friday April 07, 2023 till the end of Eid holidays,” read the notice.

The company added that it will resume production activities immediately after Eid Holidays.

Days ago, Agriauto Industries Limited, a manufacturer of auto components, announced extending the partial shutdown of its plant during the month of April.

Following the overall economic downturn, the country’s auto industry remains in a precarious position. The sector remains one of the most affected by rapid currency depreciation and the ongoing Letter of Credit (LC) issues, which arose due to depleting foreign exchange reserves as the sector remains highly dependent on imported auto parts and raw materials.

Meanwhile, demand for price-sensitive low-end cars in Pakistan dropped significantly in February amid supply chain issues and rising vehicle prices.

According to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) last month, Pak Suzuki, which was once seen as catering to the entry-level segment, saw its sales drop 92% year-on-year to just 978 units in February this year.

The company managed to sell 72 units of 1,000cc Cultus only, registering a massive 96% decline on a year-on-year basis, it also managed to sell only 544 units of 660cc Alto, down by 92% YoY.

Meanwhile, the government remains busy appeasing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which if approved by its board would release a funding tranche of over $1 billion.

stocks PAMA PSX auto sector plant shutdown production plant Baluchistan Wheels Ltd Economic distress LC

Comments

1000 characters

Baluchistan Wheels shuts production till Eid amid drop in sales

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

$3bn loan at zero interest rate: NA panel asks SBP to submit list of 600 borrowers

Half a trillion in debt haircuts essential for sustainability: study

In defying SC verdict, NA has gone too far?

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Stalled IMF bailout: NA panel seeks briefing from Dar

KSA commits financial support to help secure IMF deal: govt

Investment or deposit: Transfer of public moneys to other bank accounts banned

Levying IT on deemed rental income ‘illegal’: LHC

Read more stories