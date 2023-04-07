PM convenes NSC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday (April 7) to discuss the prevailing political, economic and security situation – two days after the Supreme Court’s decision about elections in Punjab.

The meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House will be attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), heads of armed forces, federal ministers for defence, finance, foreign affairs, information, and other senior cabinet members.

The sources said that the meeting will discuss the country’s prevailing, political, economic and security situation. The meeting will take decisions accordingly.

The meeting is being held at a time when the country is facing serious economic and political crises, besides an imminent confrontation-like situation between the judiciary and the executive following the federal government’s refusal to accept the SC’s verdict by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, directing to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

