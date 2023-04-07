AVN 65.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.44%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.4%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.83%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
FFL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HUBC 69.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.45%)
LOTCHEM 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.63%)
MLCF 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
NETSOL 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 68.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
UNITY 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,122 Increased By 8.4 (0.2%)
BR30 14,926 Increased By 107.6 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,446 Increased By 95.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,087 Increased By 40.9 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Recorder Report Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 08:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday (April 7) to discuss the prevailing political, economic and security situation – two days after the Supreme Court’s decision about elections in Punjab.

The meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House will be attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), heads of armed forces, federal ministers for defence, finance, foreign affairs, information, and other senior cabinet members.

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

The sources said that the meeting will discuss the country’s prevailing, political, economic and security situation. The meeting will take decisions accordingly.

The meeting is being held at a time when the country is facing serious economic and political crises, besides an imminent confrontation-like situation between the judiciary and the executive following the federal government’s refusal to accept the SC’s verdict by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, directing to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif elections political situation CJCSC security situation NSC SC verdict PM Shehbaz Sharif COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Punjab polls

Comments

1000 characters

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

$3bn loan at zero interest rate: NA panel asks SBP to submit list of 600 borrowers

Half a trillion in debt haircuts essential for sustainability: study

In defying SC verdict, NA has gone too far?

Stalled IMF bailout: NA panel seeks briefing from Dar

KSA commits financial support to help secure IMF deal: govt

Investment or deposit: Transfer of public moneys to other bank accounts banned

Levying IT on deemed rental income ‘illegal’: LHC

‘Overdue’ payments to Chinese IPPs: CPPA-G directed to prepare ‘innovative’ instrument

Read more stories