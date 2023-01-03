PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC), on Monday, agreed on undertaking concrete steps including imports rationalisation, as well as, preventing illegal currency outflows and Hawala business to strengthen the economy.

The 40th meeting of the NSC concluded on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting was attended by relevant Federal Cabinet members, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all Services Chiefs, and heads of intelligence services.

According to the official statement, the forum underscored that comprehensive “National Security” revolves around economic security and that sovereignty or dignity comes under stress without self-sufficiency and economic independence.

The forum undertook a comprehensive view of the ongoing economic situation vis-à-vis challenges being faced by the common people of Pakistan, particularly the lower and middle income classes.

The finance minister briefed the forum about the economic stability roadmap of the government including the status of discussions with international financial institutions, exploring other financial avenues based on mutual interests as well as relief measures for common people.

In order to strengthen the economy, the committee agreed on undertaking concrete steps including imports rationalisation as well as preventing illegal currency outflows and Hawala business.

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Emphasis will be especially made to improve agricultural output and manufacturing sector to ensure food security, imports substitution and employment. It was resolved that people-centric economic policies with trickle down effects to common people will remain priority. It was also agreed to involve all stakeholders for consensus to realise effective and fast-track economic recovery and roadmap.

While taking into account the efforts for mitigating the challenges of 33 million flood victims, forum resolved to mobilise all resources for their rehabilitation and reconstruction in coordination with the provincial governments and multilateral financial institutions. Forum also appreciated the ongoing relief efforts led by the prime minister and federating units.

The committee was also apprised on the security situation of the country with a particular focus on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The prime minister emphasized that the war against terrorism will be led by federal and provincial governments as per National Action Plan in accordance with National Internal Security Policy with people-centric socioeconomic development as a priority while armed forces will provide resolute deterrence and secure conducive and enabling environment. Provincial Apex Committees are being revived in full earnest and LEAs, especially CTDs will be brought up to the required fighting standards with requisite capabilities.

The forum concluded that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people.

The NSC reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence.

This will be dealt with the full force of the state. Pakistan’s security would never be compromised and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan’s territory.

