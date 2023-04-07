KSA commits financial support to help secure IMF deal: govt

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha Thursday said Saudi Arabia has made the commitment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan got this indication from the Fund in this regard.

Talking to the media at the conclusion of the NA Standing Committee on Finance meeting, she said that the IMF has indicated to Pakistan that Saudi Arabia has made the commitment with respect to external financing.

The UAE’s support will play an important role in reaching staff-level agreement with the IMF on the 9th review and subsequent release of the next tranche.

In response to questions, she said that Pakistan delegation is leaving for Washington for the spring meeting of the WB/IMF but expressed his ignorance whether the finance minister would be visiting or not.

She said that she did not get a chance of meeting with the finance minister on Thursday and that is why she is not aware of the development regarding his visit.

Pasha added that may be because of some developments in the country he is reconsidering his visit but she is not aware of it, however, she added the delegation is certainly leaving for Washington.

The minister said that the IMF wanted to take Pakistan towards structural reforms which are in Pakistan’s own interests. We have to live within our means whether fiscal or external account, she said and added that the country is committed to the IMF programme.

Aisha Ghaus Pasha also assured the committee that the process for appointments of the NBP and the ZTBL presidents would be completed by the end of the current fiscal year. She said that the appointment of the president of the National Bank of Pakistan is pending since January 2022.

