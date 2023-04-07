AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
Pakistan

Administrator asks departments to increase their revenue

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
KARACHI: Administrator of Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has expressed dissatisfaction over the revenue collected by various departments and has directed their heads to take steps to increase the revenue through auctioning of different KMC licences.

He said that all concerned departments should ensure the implementation of the directive given in this regard and give it top priority.

He said that the availability of revenue is important for any institution, it is necessary to speed up the recovery process in order to provide better municipal services to the citizens. He said concerned departments should ensure better utilization of existing resources for increasing revenue and the revenue collection staff should be instructed that release of various license should be done without delay.

In this regard, the auction process should be carried out in a transparent and efficient manner, the directive issued by the Administrator Karachi in this regard has been sent by the Municipal Commissioner of KMC to all departmental heads with instruction of immediate implementation.

