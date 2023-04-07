Pakistan committed to ‘Engage Africa Policy’, Ethiopian envoy told

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation in all key areas under the “Engage Africa Policy”.

According to the Foreign Office, the secretary was speaking to Ambassador of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula who met him here on Thursday.

“FS [Foreign Secretary] Dr Asad Majeed Khan received Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan,” the Foreign Office said in a tweet.

It added that the two had a productive exchange in strengthening bilateral relations.

“FS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation in all key areas under Pakistan’s “Engage Africa Policy”,” it further stated.

